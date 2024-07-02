Home>>
Xi says ready to push for SCO's greater progress at Astana summit
July 02, 2024
ASTANA, July 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Tuesday that he looks forward to attending the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana, and discussing with all parties the future of the organization and ways to advance cooperation so as to achieve new and greater progress for this important multilateral mechanism.
Xi made the remarks in a written statement upon his arrival in Astana for the SCO meeting and a state visit to Kazakhstan.
