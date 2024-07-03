Home>>
Xi watches Kazakh children sing Chinese song
(People's Daily App) 15:51, July 03, 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday watched Kazakh children sing the Chinese song "Ode to the Motherland" in Astana, accompanied by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
