Xi says China, Kazakhstan are companions on path to modernization

Xinhua) 16:11, July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that China and Kazakhstan are companions on the path to modernization.

Xi said that he and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev agree that both China and Kazakhstan are at a critical stage of development and revitalization.

The two sides will continue to carry forward the fine tradition of mutual support, deepen political mutual trust, promote the synergy of development strategies, and be solid supporters that can be relied on and trusted for each other, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks when jointly meeting the press with Tokayev.

