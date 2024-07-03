China, Kazakhstan set new goal of doubling two-way trade at early date

Xinhua) 16:14, July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Wednesday that China and Kazakhstan have set a new goal of doubling two-way trade at an early date.

The two sides agreed to continuously deepen cooperation in such traditional areas as economy, trade, investment, production capacity, interconnectivity and energy, Xi said when jointly meeting the press with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The two sides will also jointly foster new growth points for cooperation in critical minerals, new energy, scientific and technological innovation, aerospace, digital economy and other fields, Xi said.

