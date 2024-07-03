Xi says talks with Kazakh President Tokayev amicable, friendly, fruitful

Xinhua) 16:46, July 03, 2024

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Wednesday that his talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were amicable, friendly and fruitful.

Xi, joined by Tokayev, made the remarks when meeting with the press following the two leaders' talks.

