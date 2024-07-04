Xi says China ready to promote high-quality development of China-Uzbekistan relations

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ahead of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Astana, Kazakhstan, July 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

ASTANA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to promote the high-quality development of China-Uzbekistan relations with the future of the country and the well-being of its people in mind, said Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Wednesday.

Xi made the remarks during a meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev ahead of the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana.

During Mirziyoyev's successful state visit to China in January, China and Uzbekistan agreed to elevate their ties to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era, and promote the construction of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future from a higher starting point, Xi said, noting the development of bilateral relations have ushered in a new stage.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Xi said, adding China is speeding up Chinese modernization, and Uzbekistan is also comprehensively advancing the "Uzbekistan-2030" strategy.

The goal of both sides is very grand but also simple, which is to deliver a better life for their people, Xi said.

Noting that China firmly supports Uzbekistan in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and security, Xi said China is always a trustworthy friend and partner of Uzbekistan.

He urged the two sides to further advance the Belt and Road cooperation, well implement the medium- and long-term cooperation plan on economy, trade and investment, speed up the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, as well as cooperation in fields of photovoltaic, wind power and new energy vehicles, and continue to strengthen cooperation in poverty reduction and social governance.

China supports the expansion of exchanges between the two countries at the sub-national level, as well as exchanges in tourism, education and other fields, he said, noting China welcomes Uzbekistan's participation in the seventh China International Import Expo as the guest country of honor.

China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to speed up the implementation of the outcomes of the China-Central Asia Summit held in the city of Xi'an, strengthen coordination and cooperation, and ensure that the SCO always develops in a direction that serves the common interests of all parties, Xi said.

For his part, Mirziyoyev said the two sides jointly announced in Beijing to elevate their ties to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era in January, which opened a new era of China-Uzbekistan relations.

Under the wise leadership of President Xi, China has successfully coped with various risks and challenges and made world-leading achievements in the fields of economy, science and technology, he said.

Mirziyoyev expressed his congratulations and wished the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee a complete success.

Uzbekistan firmly abides by the one-China principle and resolutely combats the "three evil forces" of terrorism, extremism and separatism, he said.

Uzbekistan is willing to work with China to be each other's reliable friend and partner, continue to respect, understand and support each other, and promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields to achieve more fruitful results, Mirziyoyev said.

He said Uzbekistan is willing to closely coordinate and cooperate with China within the China-Central Asia mechanism, the SCO, as well as other multilateral frameworks.

Uzbekistan is ready to promote the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, which were proposed by Xi, Mirziyoyev said.

