Ties to deepen, get broader scope

08:25, July 04, 2024 By Xu Wei ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev watch as six Kazakh Air Force fighter jets fly overhead, trailing red and yellow smoke to symbolize the Chinese flag, during a welcoming ceremony on Wednesday in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. (WANG JIANHUA/YIN BOGU/XINHUA)

President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pledged on Wednesday to bolster bilateral cooperation across various sectors, setting out targets to double bilateral trade and expand partnerships in energy, connectivity, key minerals, and the digital economy.

Xi held high-level talks at Akorda, the presidential palace in Astana, with Tokayev, in a state visit marking the latest chapter in the ever-strengthening relationship between the two neighboring nations.

Upon Xi's arrival at the presidential residence, he was warmly welcomed by Tokayev, as six Kazakh Air Force fighter jets flew overhead, trailing red and yellow smoke in a spectacular display to symbolize the Chinese flag.

The welcoming ceremony featured a grand display of military precision, with honor guards standing at attention and the national anthems of both nations played by a military band.

"Our two sides have set a new goal of doubling bilateral trade as soon as possible, agreeing to continuously deepen cooperation in traditional areas such as economic and trade investment, capacity, connectivity, and energy," Xi said when jointly meeting the media with Tokayev.

"We will also work together to foster new growth points in key areas such as critical minerals, new energy, technological innovation, aerospace, and the digital economy, aiming to enhance and upgrade practical cooperation between the two nations continuously."

China and Kazakhstan have witnessed flourishing trade and economic cooperation in recent years. Bilateral trade rose 32 percent year-on-year to $41 billion in 2023, making China the largest trading partner of the Central Asian country.

China has also been the largest source of foreign investment for Kazakhstan over the past 15 years, during which the total investment volume reached $25 billion, with over 4,700 Chinese businesses now operating in the Central Asian country, according to Kazakh authorities.

President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday after the signing of cooperation documents at the presidential palace in Astana. (FENG YONGBIN/CHINA DAILY)

"We both agree that China and Kazakhstan are at critical stages of their respective development and revitalization and are fellow travelers on the path to modernization," Xi told the reporters.

"The two sides will continue to uphold their tradition of mutual support, continuously deepen political trust, align their development strategies, and firmly safeguard each other's core interests, serving as strong and reliable backers for each other."

During their talks, Xi offered assurances that China always views China-Kazakhstan relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, considering Kazakhstan a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and an important partner in Central Asia.

Beijing's commitment and resolve to maintain and develop China-Kazakhstan relations remain unwavering, regardless of temporary events or international changes, he said, adding that China will always be a reliable and trustworthy neighbor and partner for Kazakhstan.

Xi underlined Beijing's readiness to boost imports of high-quality Kazakh goods and explore new cooperation areas in e-commerce and the digital economy.

The two countries should expand their cooperation in industrial investment and unlock potential in technological innovation, electric vehicles, new energy, cross-border e-commerce, and satellite communications, Xi added.

After their talks, Xi and Tokayev also attended the inauguration ceremony of the cultural centers of the two countries and the Kazakhstan branch of Beijing Language and Culture University.

Xi announced China's decision to open a second Luban Workshop in Kazakhstan and said that the nation supports the holding of the China Tourism Year in Kazakhstan next year.

As for multilateral issues, Xi pledged support for Kazakhstan's accession to the BRICS cooperation mechanism, so that the nation can play the role of a "middle power" on the international stage and contribute to global governance.

He also praised the role of Kazakhstan as the rotating chair of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and expressed hopes for the success of the upcoming Astana summit.

Tokayev addressed Xi as his "dear friend", saying that the visit was a historic event in bilateral relations.

"For us, China is a friendly neighbor, a friend, and a permanent comprehensive strategic partner," and the partnership is "built upon our shared values and our common stance", he said.

Kazakhstan is dedicated to continuously enhancing its all-encompassing friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation with China, he said, adding that his country welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and will provide all necessary favorable conditions for them.

After their talks, the two heads of state signed a joint statement by the two nations and witnessed the exchange of dozens of bilateral cooperation documents in fields such as the economy and trade, connectivity, aerospace, education, and the media.

Sayasat Nurbek, minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan, said after the talks that Kazakhstan wants to become a true economic partner of China. "We truly believe that China has a very special place, a very special responsibility in the world, given its economic potential, given its innovation potential. So we are really keen to work with Chinese companies on research and collaboration," he said.

With China now improving tremendously in its research and innovation, Nurbek said his country is focusing more on research and science cooperation with China.

Satkaliyev Almassadam, the Kazakh minister of energy, said the strong progress in Sino-Kazakh relations is based on the unique relationship between leaders of the two countries.

He said the agreements signed by the two nations will expedite "the process of integration and the process of cooperation between our countries. A lot of promising new projects are now at the stage of consultation and negotiations."

"We strongly believe that China now has a leading position in renewables and high-tech," he said, adding that the Belt and Road Initiative has offered unique opportunities and advantages for all countries involved.

Mo Jingxi in Beijing contributed to this story.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)