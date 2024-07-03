Let's go visit China's good neighbor Kazakhstan

People's Daily Online) 19:07, July 03, 2024

Bound together by mountains and rivers and common interests, China and Kazakhstan are good neighbors, good friends and good partners. For thousands of years, the two peoples have had amicable ties, jointly writing an epic of east-west interactions along the ancient Silk Road. In July this year, the 24th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will be held in Astana, the capital city of Kazakhstan.

Follow the camera of People's Daily Online reporter to visit China's wonderful neighbor, the beautiful Kazakhstan!

