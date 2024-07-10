China-Russia "Northeast-Far East" cooperation sees strong momentum: Chinese vice premier

VLADIVOSTOK, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing said on Tuesday that there is strong momentum for the mutually-beneficial China-Russia "Northeast-Far East" cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

Zhang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while co-chairing the fifth meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission for Cooperation of Northeast China and the Far East Region of Russia here with Yury Trutnev, Russian deputy prime minister and presidential plenipotentiary envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia.

Zhang said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin have met to jointly map out new visions and new blueprints for the development of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era.

China is willing to work together with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continuously deepen strategic alignment, and further expand trade and investment cooperation, enhance connectivity, and foster closer people-to-people exchanges, thereby promoting more achievements in bilateral cooperation and contributing to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era between China and Russia, Zhang added.

For his part, Trutnev said that deepening the mutually-beneficial cooperation between Russia and China is in line with the fundamental interests of both countries.

The cooperation between Russia's Far East Region and China's Northeast Region is full of vitality and broad prospects, he added.

Russia is willing to further strengthen practical cooperation with China in such areas as trade, investment, transport, tourism and culture, and make new contributions to the development of Russia-China relations, he said.

