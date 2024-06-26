Tallest building in Hainan surpasses halfway construction point

Ecns.cn) 14:32, June 26, 2024

The picture shows the Hainan Center project under construction in Haikou City, on June 25, 2024. (Drone photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)

The project consists of a 94-story main tower with a height of 428 meters and two auxiliary buildings. It integrates sightseeing, a super five-star hotel, office buildings, boutique businesses, and other functions, and will become the "tallest building" in Hainan after completion.

According to China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co., construction of the tower has reached 50 floors, or 217.6 meters high, more than half of the progress. It is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

