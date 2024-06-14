Languages

Archive

Friday, June 14, 2024

Home>>

In pics: Picturesque scenery of Danzhou section of Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing

(People's Daily Online) 13:14, June 14, 2024
In pics: Picturesque scenery of Danzhou section of Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing
Photo shows the Danzhou section of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Danzhou city, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The Danzhou section of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing is like a dragon, connecting breathtaking scenic spots along the volcanic rock coastline in E'man township, Danzhou city, south China's Hainan Province, including a volcanic geopark.

Since the highway opened in December 2023, it has become a popular tourism route for tourists to explore the island province.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories