In pics: Picturesque scenery of Danzhou section of Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing
(People's Daily Online) 13:14, June 14, 2024
|Photo shows the Danzhou section of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Danzhou city, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)
The Danzhou section of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing is like a dragon, connecting breathtaking scenic spots along the volcanic rock coastline in E'man township, Danzhou city, south China's Hainan Province, including a volcanic geopark.
Since the highway opened in December 2023, it has become a popular tourism route for tourists to explore the island province.
