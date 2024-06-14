In pics: Picturesque scenery of Danzhou section of Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing

People's Daily Online) 13:14, June 14, 2024

Photo shows the Danzhou section of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing in Danzhou city, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The Danzhou section of the Hainan coastal highway for sightseeing is like a dragon, connecting breathtaking scenic spots along the volcanic rock coastline in E'man township, Danzhou city, south China's Hainan Province, including a volcanic geopark.

Since the highway opened in December 2023, it has become a popular tourism route for tourists to explore the island province.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)