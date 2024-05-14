Hainan Free Trade Port conducts 1st aviation maintenance order from South Korea

Xinhua) 17:03, May 14, 2024

A staff member of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) operates inside the cabin of an inbound airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A Boeing 737-800 aircraft of South Korea's Jeju Air has recently undergone maintenance by GCAM, which is also the maiden order for maintenance of inbound aircraft from South Korea at the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The service is expected to last for about 16 days, eligible to preferential treatments of the free trade port including exemption of cash deposite as well as duty-free fuel and maintenance supplies.

A staff member of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) operates inside the cabin of an inbound airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A staff member of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) operates inside the cockpit of an inbound airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) maintain an inbound airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) operate inside the cockpit of an inbound airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Staff members of Grand China Aviation Maintenance Co., Ltd. (GCAM) operate inside the cargo hold of an inbound airplane at a hangar of an aircraft maintenance base in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

