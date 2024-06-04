Home>>
Two freight ports under construction in Hainan
(Ecns.cn) 14:34, June 04, 2024
A freight port is under construction in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
Spanning 2.4 kilometers, the freight inspection sites at Xinhai and Nangang are the largest freight inspection projects at the Hainan Free Trade Port in south China's Hainan Province.
A freight port is under construction in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
A freight port is under construction in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
A freight port is under construction in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, June 3, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunfei)
