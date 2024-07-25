Police station helps solve problems of tourists amid tourism boom in Kanas scenic area of Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:28, July 25, 2024

A police officer arranges pennants sent by people to extend gratitude at a service spot of the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

The Kanas border police station is located in the Kanas scenic area of Altay.

In recent years, the tourism industry in Altay has developed vigorously. According to police officers at the station, the Kanas scenic area receives a maximum of over 20,000 tourists per day.

The station has joined forces with local people and staff of scenic spots to solve the problems of tourists, greatly improving the police efficiency.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows officers of the Kanas border police station returning to the horse farm after patrolling in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A police officer of the Kanas border police station gives directions to tourists in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Liping)

Police officers of the Kanas border police station patrol on horseback in areas inaccessible by vehicles in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A police officer of the Kanas border police station tells a tourist about new rules on UAV in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A police officer looks through lost ID cards for tourists at a service spot of the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 23, 2024 shows a view of the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows officers of the Kanas border police station patrolling on horseback in areas inaccessible by vehicles in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A police officer of the Kanas border police station (R) checks the fire-fighting equipment of a cruise ship in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Liping)

Police officers check the self-balancing scooters at a service spot of the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Liping)

Police officers of the Kanas border police station patrol on horseback in areas inaccessible by vehicles in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

This photo taken on July 22, 2024 shows the original barrack of the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Police officers of the Kanas border police station mediate disputes among tourists in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A police officer shows the roster of the first generation of border police at the original barracks of the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

A police officer of the Kanas border police station visits a local family in Burqin County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A police officer handles the border pass for a tourist at a service spot of the Kanas border police station in the Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A police officer of the Kanas border police station explains border laws and regulations to villagers at a village assembly in Burqin County of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)