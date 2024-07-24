'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: How technology is transforming the traditional cotton sector

People's Daily Online) 14:09, July 24, 2024

The Yidong Industrial Park, built in 2005 and located in Yining county, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, houses the Yining County Textile Industrial Park, a hub of textile production.

Established in 2017, the textile industrial park has already attracted 23 companies specializing in various aspects of the industry, from yarn manufacturing to weaving. With the completion of its second phase later this year, the park is expected to generate an annual output value of 8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion).

Join People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch as he explores the textile industrial park. Discover how advanced machines transform locally grown cotton into high-quality yarn, which is then skillfully woven into cloth, offering a glimpse into how Xinjiang's traditional industries are embracing modern technology.

