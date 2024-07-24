'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: Sipping the special Baijiu of Xinjiang

Kokdala, in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, is nestled in the Ili River valley and backed by the Tianshan Mountains to the north. Nourished by melting snow from the peaks, the city boasts fertile soil that yields high-quality grains, making it an ideal location for producing Baijiu, a type of Chinese liquor.

Xinjiang Yilite Industrial Co., Ltd., a local alcohol maker, has established an alcohol culture industrial park in the city that encompasses multiple functions, including Baijiu production, related technology research and development, and cultural exhibitions.

Join People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch on a tour of the industrial park as he gets a closer look at the traditional craft of Baijiu brewing and discovers how modern technology is revitalizing this age-old practice.

The tour even includes a special treat: a taste of fresh "raw" alcohol. Guess how it tastes!

