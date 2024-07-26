'A movable feast' in Xinjiang: A night stroll through Yining's historical block

People's Daily Online) 15:12, July 26, 2024

At 9 p.m., Liuxing Street in Yining city, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, was bustling with activity.

The azure sky above the street was adorned with fluffy white clouds, and the sun showed no sign of setting despite the late hour. The summer heat seemed to amplify the lively atmosphere of the street, painting a quintessential picture of the local nightlife.

Liuxing Street, designed by a German engineer in the mid-1930s, is a historical block consisting of six roads radiating outwards from the center. Since 2009, the local government has invested significantly in upgrading the area's infrastructure while preserving its overall appearance. These efforts have contributed to the growth of tourism in the area.

Join People's Daily Online reporter Oliver Fritzsch as he explores this unique block where various cultures coexist harmoniously. Experience the melodic tunes that fill the air and discover a different type of nightlife.

