Tacheng City promotes accordion culture, tourism in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:39, July 26, 2024

Children dance by the melody of accordions at a square in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Liping)

Once an important stop on the ancient Silk Road, Tacheng City, traditionally a multicultural community housing people of more than 20 ethnic groups including Kazakh, Hui, Uyghur, Mongolian, Tatar and Russian, boasts sound ecology and beautiful scenery.

Accordion, the most popular folk musical instrument in Tacheng, is the name card of the city. Accordion classes are offered in all primary and secondary schools in Tacheng, and performances by accordion artists and enthusiasts of all ethnic groups can be seen everywhere specially in the streets and restaurants. The instrument is not only a popular source of daily recreation, but also an important element in social activites.

In 2023, Tacheng was awarded the title of "Accordion City of China" by the accordion society of Chinese Musicians' Association. In recent years, Tacheng has actively promoted its accordion culture by holding various activities, attracting many citizens and tourists to participate, which further strengthened unity among ethnic groups.

Citizens dance by the melody of accordions at a square in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

Students play accordions at a middle school in preparation for an upcoming accordion art festival in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

Accordion artists from Xibe ethnic group talk with each other at an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaoyong)

Tourists visit an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A teacher (1st L) makes a point as students learn to play accordion in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Lin Liping)

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows accordions displayed at an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A tourist looks on as artists perform in an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A tourist visits an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students play accordions at a middle school in preparation for an upcoming accordion art festival in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Children dance by the melody of accordions at a square in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students play accordions at a middle school in preparation for an upcoming accordion art festival in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tourists visit an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

A folk musician plays accordion for tourists at an accordion exhibition hall in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Students practice as an accordion teacher leads at a square in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

This photo taken on July 24, 2024 shows a sculpture of an accordion in Tacheng City, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

