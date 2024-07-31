Giant panda Dingding's birthday celebrated in Moscow
Giant panda Dingding is pictured during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2024. Dingding enjoyed her birthday celebration in Russia on Tuesday. She was born on July 30, 2017 at the Shenshuping giant panda base of China's Wolong National Nature Reserve, and arrived in Moscow in April 2019 from China's southwest Sichuan Province with another giant panda Ruyi. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
Visitors take photos of giant panda Dingding during her birthday celebration at the Moscow Zoo in Moscow, capital of Russia, July 30, 2024. Dingding enjoyed her birthday celebration in Russia on Tuesday. She was born on July 30, 2017 at the Shenshuping giant panda base of China's Wolong National Nature Reserve, and arrived in Moscow in April 2019 from China's southwest Sichuan Province with another giant panda Ruyi. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)
