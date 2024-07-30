Ecological beauty translates into prosperity in Lulang township, SW China’s Xizang

Photo shows a view of Lulang township, Bayi district, Nyinchi, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Lulang township in Bayi district, Nyinchi, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region is known for “snow-capped mountains, vast forests, rolling clouds, and vivid sunrises and sunsets”.

Two ways of describing the area explain just how special it is; “four seasons, one ridge”, with all four seasons occurring in different areas on a single mountain or ridge, and “10 li, nine sights”, the idea that within a short distance there is a large amount of scenic areas.

Given the beauty of the area, the people of Lulang have embraced ecotourism. Through the continuous development of ecological tourism, they have embarked on a tourism driven economic path, painting a picture of “ecological beauty, prosperous community” in Lulang.

