Ecological beauty translates into prosperity in Lulang township, SW China’s Xizang
(People's Daily Online) 10:12, July 30, 2024
|Photo shows a view of Lulang township, Bayi district, Nyinchi, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region. (People’s Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)
Lulang township in Bayi district, Nyinchi, southwest China’s Xizang Autonomous Region is known for “snow-capped mountains, vast forests, rolling clouds, and vivid sunrises and sunsets”.
Two ways of describing the area explain just how special it is; “four seasons, one ridge”, with all four seasons occurring in different areas on a single mountain or ridge, and “10 li, nine sights”, the idea that within a short distance there is a large amount of scenic areas.
Given the beauty of the area, the people of Lulang have embraced ecotourism. Through the continuous development of ecological tourism, they have embarked on a tourism driven economic path, painting a picture of “ecological beauty, prosperous community” in Lulang.
