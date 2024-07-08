Former thangka painter turns childhood courtyard into trendy cafe in Lhasa
Tenzin Tegchok, a former thangka painter, creates a painting at his cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024. Located at a century-old courtyard in the capital city of Xizang, this cafe with exquisite decorations is jointly operated by 28-year-old Tenzin Tegchok and his buddies. The courtyard is not only where Tenzin Tegchok was raised, but also a depot of his reminiscence. The cafe, for its part, has injected much vigor to the time-honored building that accommodates it. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
Complimentary snacks are served at a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024.
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a view of a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
Customers play a poker game at a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024.
Tenzin Tegchok (R), Tenzin Kalsang (C) and Tashi Dorje pose for a photo at a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024.
Tenzin Tegchok serves coffee at a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024.
A cup of coffee is served at a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024.
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a view of a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
Tashi Dorje brews a cup of coffee at a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024.
This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows a view of a cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
