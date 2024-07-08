Former thangka painter turns childhood courtyard into trendy cafe in Lhasa

Xinhua) 08:34, July 08, 2024

Tenzin Tegchok, a former thangka painter, creates a painting at his cafe on the Barkhor Street in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 5, 2024. Located at a century-old courtyard in the capital city of Xizang, this cafe with exquisite decorations is jointly operated by 28-year-old Tenzin Tegchok and his buddies. The courtyard is not only where Tenzin Tegchok was raised, but also a depot of his reminiscence. The cafe, for its part, has injected much vigor to the time-honored building that accommodates it. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

