29 Buddhist nuns awarded "Chi Ram Pa" diploma in China's Xizang
A Buddhist nun shows her diploma at the graduation ceremony at Tibet Buddhism University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024. A graduation ceremony was organized by the Tibet Buddhism University here on Sunday, awarding the "Chi Ram Pa" diploma (master's degree) to 29 Buddhist nuns. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)
Photos
