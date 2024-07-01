29 Buddhist nuns awarded "Chi Ram Pa" diploma in China's Xizang

Xinhua) 13:20, July 01, 2024

A Buddhist nun shows her diploma at the graduation ceremony at Tibet Buddhism University in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, June 30, 2024. A graduation ceremony was organized by the Tibet Buddhism University here on Sunday, awarding the "Chi Ram Pa" diploma (master's degree) to 29 Buddhist nuns. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

