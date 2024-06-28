Chinese scholars slam U.S. act concerning Xizang

Xinhua) 09:55, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Tibetology scholars have refuted the so-called Resolve Tibet Act recently passed by the U.S. Congress as groundless and futile, and urged the Biden administration not to sign the bill into law.

Researchers attending a press reception in Beijing on Thursday rebutted the act, slamming it as "long-arm jurisdiction" by means of domestic legislation intended to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

"The act is groundless and will in no way benefit the U.S. It hurts more than 1.4 billion Chinese people and is not conducive to the China-U.S. friendship," said Zhang Shigao, director of the Institute of Contemporary Studies at the China Tibetology Research Center.

U.S. President Joe Biden has not yet signed the act into law.

"As a scholar, I hope that Mr. Biden thinks carefully about it," Zhang said.

Yan Yongshan, deputy director of the center's Institute of History Studies, said the act will not change the fact that Xizang has been an integral part of China since ancient times.

"With a civilization spanning more than 5,000 years, China has always been a multi-ethnic country. Its territory has developed over the course of thousands of years, and Xizang has certainly been within the territory of China since ancient times," he said.

Last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian urged the U.S. side to adhere to its commitments to recognizing Xizang as a part of China and not supporting "Xizang independence."

He said China will take resolute measures to firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.

