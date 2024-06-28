Ministry of National Defense's response to US threats and intimidation: Never work on us

China Military Online) 08:24, June 28, 2024

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks at a regular news conference on Thursday.

Question: Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command said that the US military has a plan called "hellscape" to turn the Taiwan Strait into an unmanned hell using a swarm of unmanned aerial vehicles, surface vessels and underwater systems in response to "attacks from the Chinese mainland". The US Naval News website also detailed the plan recently. What's your comment on this?

Wu Qian: Those who clamor for turning others' homeland into hell should get ready for burning in hell themselves. In order to contain China with Taiwan, some individuals in the US are making crazy and inhumane plans to turn the Taiwan Strait into a hell. This once again shows that the separatists who are delusional about using US support for "Taiwan independence" will ultimately be abandoned as a useless pawn.

Taiwan belongs to China and China brooks no division. The PLA is able to fight and win in thwarting external interference and safeguarding our national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Threats and intimidation never work on us.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Hongyu)