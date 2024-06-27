Armored vehicles spit fires

China Military Online) 09:45, June 27, 2024

A main battle tank attached to a striking detachment of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command fires at a mock target during a live-fire shooting test in early June, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Xin)

Main battle tanks attached to a striking detachment of a regiment under the PLA Xinjiang Military Command park at their firing positions and get ready to fire during a live-fire shooting test in early June, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhang Xin)

