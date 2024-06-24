Soldiers run to combat posts for training

China Military Online) 10:20, June 24, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Army run to their combat posts for a combat readiness training exercise aiming to hone the troops' emergency response capabilities on May 28, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)

