Soldiers run to combat posts for training
(China Military Online) 10:20, June 24, 2024
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Army run to their combat posts for a combat readiness training exercise aiming to hone the troops' emergency response capabilities on May 28, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Army run to their combat posts for a combat readiness training exercise aiming to hone the troops' emergency response capabilities on May 28, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Wenzhou)
