Home>>
Fighter jet takes off at night
(China Military Online) 15:30, June 14, 2024
A fighter jet attached to an aviation unit of the PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise on May 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Weiqi)
A fighter jet attached to an aviation unit of the PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise on May 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Weiqi)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Airmen operate ground-to-air missile at night
- Chinese defense spokesperson comments on Dutch navy shipborne helicopter's provocation
- Naval coast-defense troops in multi-subject training exercise
- China's participation in dialogue seen as crucial
- Law enforcers safeguard China's territorial sea
- Fighter jets get ready for flight training
- Naval Vessels in maritime training
- J-15 engages in flight training
- China promotes open, equal security cooperation to anchor stability, development at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Chinese defense spokesperson slams U.S. "willful trespassing"
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.