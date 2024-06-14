Fighter jet takes off at night

China Military Online) 15:30, June 14, 2024

A fighter jet attached to an aviation unit of the PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise on May 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Weiqi)

A fighter jet attached to an aviation unit of the PLA Air Force takes off for a flight training exercise on May 24, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liao Weiqi)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)