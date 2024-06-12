Home>>
Airmen operate ground-to-air missile at night
(China Military Online) 10:29, June 12, 2024
Airmen assigned to a model ground-to-air missile battalion of the PLA Air Force operate a ground-to-air missile system during a nighttime training exercise on May 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yizhe)
Airmen assigned to a model ground-to-air missile battalion of the PLA Air Force operate a ground-to-air missile system during a nighttime training exercise on May 22, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Yizhe)
