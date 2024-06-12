Chinese defense spokesperson comments on Dutch navy shipborne helicopter's provocation

Xinhua) 08:07, June 12, 2024

BEIJING, June 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Tuesday made remarks on the provocation of a Dutch navy shipborne helicopter.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the comment in response to a media query about a recent claim by the Dutch side that Chinese military aircraft unsafely approached its helicopter over the East China Sea.

What the Dutch side has said confuses black and white, and exposes its attempts to cover up its provocation, the spokesperson said.

A Dutch navy frigate shipborne helicopter flew over east of Shanghai and acted provocatively on Friday, said Zhang. The Chinese military issued warnings and dispatched military aircraft to expel the Dutch helicopter.

"The response was legitimate and justified, as well as professional and standardized throughout the whole process," said Zhang.

The Dutch side falsely claimed to be carrying out a UN mission, flexed its muscles in the sea and airspace under the other country's jurisdiction, created tensions and undermined bilateral relations, said Zhang.

China is strongly dissatisfied with the Dutch side's words and deeds, which are of a vile nature, and has lodged stern representations with the Dutch side, said Zhang.

The spokesperson urged the Netherlands to restrain the moves of its naval and air forces, saying that any infringement and provocation will be met with resolute countermeasures from the Chinese side.

"The Chinese military has always been on high alert and is resolute to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and maritime rights and interests," said Zhang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)