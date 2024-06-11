Home>>
Naval coast-defense troops in multi-subject training exercise
(China Military Online) 09:29, June 11, 2024
Soldiers assigned to a coast-defense missile regiment of the PLA Navy rush to their positions during a multi-subject training exercise on May 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhanghui)
Soldiers assigned to a coast-defense missile regiment of the PLA Navy rush to their positions during a multi-subject training exercise on May 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhanghui)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Law enforcers safeguard China's territorial sea
- J-15 engages in flight training
- China promotes open, equal security cooperation to anchor stability, development at Shangri-La Dialogue
- Fighter jets get ready for flight training
- China's participation in dialogue seen as crucial
- Naval Vessels in maritime training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.