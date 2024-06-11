Naval coast-defense troops in multi-subject training exercise

China Military Online) 09:29, June 11, 2024

Soldiers assigned to a coast-defense missile regiment of the PLA Navy rush to their positions during a multi-subject training exercise on May 23, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wu Zhanghui)

