Attack helicopter lifts off for flight training
(China Military Online) 15:31, June 21, 2024
An attack helicopter attached to a brigade of the PLA Army lifts off for a flight training exercise on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)
Attack helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)
Maintenance men assigned to a brigade of the PLA Army conduct inspections on helicopters during a flight training exercise on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)
