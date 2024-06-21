Attack helicopter lifts off for flight training

China Military Online) 15:31, June 21, 2024

An attack helicopter attached to a brigade of the PLA Army lifts off for a flight training exercise on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Attack helicopters attached to a brigade of the PLA Army lift off successively for a flight training exercise on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

Maintenance men assigned to a brigade of the PLA Army conduct inspections on helicopters during a flight training exercise on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Sun Changyi)

