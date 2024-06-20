Home>>
Soldiers set out for logistic training
(China Military Online) 10:23, June 20, 2024
Ammunition transport vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force (JLSF) splash through water road while heading to designated areas during a comprehensive logistic training exercise under harsh conditions on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Jiaqing)
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force (JLSF) assemble to set out for a comprehensive logistic training exercise under harsh conditions on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Jiaqing)
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the PLA Joint Logistic Support Force (JLSF) get ready for a comprehensive logistic training exercise under harsh conditions on June 2, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Zhao Jiaqing)
