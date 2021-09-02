Home>>
Remains of Chinese soldiers to return from South Korea
(Ecns.cn) 13:07, September 02, 2021
A transfer ceremony is held at the Incheon International Airport, west of the South Korean capital Seoul, to hand over the remains of 109 Chinese soldiers who died during the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-53), Sept. 2, 2021. The plane carrying the remains and related relics was scheduled to land in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Thursday morning. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xu)
