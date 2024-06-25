Home>>
Fighter jets take off for training
(China Military Online) 13:09, June 25, 2024
A fighter jet attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a flight training exercise on June 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A fighter jet attached to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University takes off for a flight training exercise on June 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
A pilot assigned to a regiment of the PLA Naval Aviation University flies a fighter jet in the sky during a flight training exercise on June 8, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xu Yinglong)
