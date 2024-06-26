PLA garrison in Hong Kong organizes joint patrol

Xinhua) 10:16, June 26, 2024

HONG KONG, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Garrison of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday mobilized some of its army, naval and air forces to conduct a joint patrol, focusing on training the troops' combat capability of emergency response, joint planning and operations, as well as special situation handling.

The joint patrol involved high-mobility infantry, vessels, helicopters and other units of the armed forces, and was carried out under real combat conditions.

The training accentuated swift preparation and command, barracks defense and emergency rescue, which improved the troops' capability of handling emergencies and fulfilling diverse military missions.

During the joint patrol, the participating troops strictly complied with laws and regulations of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on road, waterway and aviation management, and notified relevant departments of the HKSAR government in advance.

