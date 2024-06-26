Home>>
Air-cushioned landing craft travel in formation
(China Military Online) 09:39, June 26, 2024
Air-cushioned landing craft attached to a ship group under the PLA Navy travel in formation on the sea during a multi-subject training exercise on June 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ze Tianyu)
