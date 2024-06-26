Air-cushioned landing craft travel in formation

China Military Online) 09:39, June 26, 2024

Air-cushioned landing craft attached to a ship group under the PLA Navy travel in formation on the sea during a multi-subject training exercise on June 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ze Tianyu)

Air-cushioned landing craft attached to a ship group under the PLA Navy travel in formation on the sea during a multi-subject training exercise on June 4, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Ze Tianyu)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)