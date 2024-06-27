No one can take away Taiwan compatriots' right to learn Chinese culture: mainland spokesperson

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, takes questions at a regular press conference in Beijing, capital of China, June 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday stressed that no one can take away Taiwan compatriots' right to receive education on Chinese culture and learn about the history of the Chinese nation.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a media query regarding recent criticism of the current school curriculum guidelines in Taiwan, which have removed plenty of content of Chinese history and culture.

The "toxic curriculum guidelines" promoted by the Democratic Progressive Party authorities are misleading juveniles in Taiwan away from their cultural roots, which has raised deep concerns among the public, Zhu said.

She stressed that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are part of the Chinese nation and Chinese culture is their mutual spiritual lifeblood.

Zhu welcomed Taiwan compatriots, especially juveniles, to travel to the mainland and visit places where classical Chinese literature works were written and key historical events in Chinese history took place.

"Whatever has been erased in textbooks in Taiwan can be found, seen, and experienced on the mainland," she said.

Zhu said that many internet influencers in Taiwan had shared their experiences of travelling on the mainland via videos, which have enhanced mutual understanding between compatriots from the two sides of the Strait.

She also noted that mainland dramas such as "Fan Hua" (or "Blossoms Shanghai") and "Qing Yu Nian" (or "Joy of Life") had made a hit among audiences in Taiwan. "We hope that cross-Strait exchanges of personnel and in other fields can be normalized as soon as possible so that entertainers from both sides of the Strait can make smooth exchanges and provide audiences with more good works," she said.

