Taiwan's DPP authorities urged to stop obstructing mainland journalists

Xinhua) 11:28, June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday urged Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities to stop obstructing and interfering with mainland journalists stationed in Taiwan, and to cease disrupting normal exchanges and cooperation in the news sector between the two sides.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, told a regular press conference that the exchange of journalists stationed across the Taiwan Strait is conducive to promoting cross-Strait communication and advancing the development of cross-Strait relations.

The mainland has always encouraged and supported Taiwan reporters to come to the mainland for news reporting, and provided them with quality services and convenience in making interviews, Zhu said.

Zhu expressed strong dissatisfaction with the DPP authorities' abrupt suspension of the normal rotation of mainland journalists stationed in Taiwan during the COVID-19 pandemic, as such activities have affected the normal operations of the media and harmed the legitimate rights and interests of journalists.

The DPP authorities should respect and safeguard the rights and interests of mainland journalists stationed in Taiwan, Zhu said.

