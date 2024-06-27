Vintage journey of two foreign tourists in China

Xinhua) 15:31, June 27, 2024

LHASA, June 27 (Xinhua) -- This summer, a classic red Jaguar convertible and two British adventurers in it, captured the hearts of social media users as they found themselves broken down on National Highway 318 in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Michael Henry Johnston from Liverpool and Paul John Rowlands from Manchester secured temporary driver's licenses through the Zhongyou International travel agency, setting off on their journey to Xizang via the Yunnan-Xizang route.

"The G318 offered breathtaking vistas, and the highway was in surprisingly good condition, although some steep, unpaved sections seemed a bit too challenging for our vintage wheels," said Johnston.

Johnston, who retired in March at the age of 61, completed this Xizang odyssey in his treasured classic car before returning to his hometown.

"This wasn't my first visit to the regional capital of Lhasa. I was there 10 years ago on a brief business trip, but I had only one day and didn't even make it to the Potala Palace," he recalled.

"I planned this trip for years, and we had a full 27 days in China this time," said Johnston. The car, a spectacle in itself, drew attention everywhere it went, from Xishuangbanna in southwest China's Yunnan Province to Lhasa in Xizang, while also passing through places like Pu'er, Dali, and Nyingchi.

Short videos of their trip quickly became a trending topic on several social media platforms. "I'm passionate about driving. My car is a 57-year-old beauty, once displayed in a museum, which is a car model produced between 1961 and 1974. I've owned it for 13 years, and it took me five years to restore it to its former glory," Johnston shared.

After clearing customs, obtaining a temporary license, and exchanging it for a Chinese driver's license, Johnston relished his drive along the G318. "With policy relaxations, international travel has become more convenient," said Liang Bin, head of the travel agency.

During this year's Dragon Boat Festival holiday from June 8 to 10, Xizang received over 1.1 million domestic and international tourists, marking a 14.2 percent increase year on year.

Regional tourism revenue surged by 15.6 percent during this period, amounting to 992 million yuan (about 139.2 million U.S. dollars), according to the regional culture and tourism department.

The Lhasa-Xigaze Railway in the region transported some 21,000 passengers between the two cities during the period, up 13.8 percent year on year, said local railway authorities.

The two foreign visitors drove their vintage car to several locations well known to many in China, including Xigaze for a glimpse of Mount Qomolangma, Dunhuang in northwest China's Gansu Province, and Kashgar in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

"People waved and greeted us warmly upon seeing us," said Rowlands, aged 60, who is Johnston's former colleague. This was his first visit to the region. "We visited ancient monasteries and palaces and experienced the real life of the locals."

"I told all my friends that everything there amazed me, from the grandeur of the mountains to Xizang's remarkable development," Rowlands added. "I had thought Lhasa was just a historic town, but it's clearly a modern metropolis, teeming with vibrant life."

