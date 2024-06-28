Chinese defense spokesperson criticizes U.S. as "source of lies"

Xinhua) 09:37, June 28, 2024

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday criticized the United States for incessantly fabricating lies to discredit other countries, voicing firm opposition from the Chinese side.

Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a query regarding a media report about clandestine campaigns launched by the United States to denigrate China's COVID-19 vaccines and aid across the developing world.

Wu said this is not the first lie made up by the U.S. side about China, nor will it be the last. From "China military threat" to "cyber attacks from China," the U.S. side has fabricated too many lies to mislead the public.

"The international community is increasingly aware of the true nature of the U.S. side as a source of lies," said the spokesperson.

Wu urged the United States to behave in a manner befitting its status as a big power and stop trumping up lies for its selfish interests.

