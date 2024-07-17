Special cooking utensils relieve high-altitude pressure in SW China's Xizang

"This pressure cooker, in two words, is practical!" exclaimed Zhawang, a villager in a township of Nyemo county in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Photo shows the workshop of pressure cookers specifically designed for high-altitude regions at Xizang Shangchu Cooking Utensils Technology in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Haixia)

The pressure cooker, tailored to the low-pressure environment found at high-altitude, ensures that yak meat can be cooked thoroughly in just a few minutes. Zhawang went on to say that traditional pressure cookers are complicated to operate, have limited functions, and require water to reduce pressure which in turn affects food flavor.

Due to Xizang's high-altitude, it takes longer for water to boil. Recognizing the impact of this issue on the lives of residents, the autonomous region's economic and information department has collaborated with leading domestic cookware companies since 2022. Within just three months, their joint efforts resulted in the development of 14 multifunctional cookware models specifically designed for high-altitude areas, as well as 18 patent applications.

An employee pours butter tea from a high-altitude teapot into a cup at Xizang Shangchu Cooking Utensils Technology in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Li Haixia)

Xizang Shangchu Cooking Utensils Technology, established in 2022 with a total investment of 40 million yuan ($5.5 million) in Lhasa, has established seven production lines. Covering an area of more than 13,000 square meters, the company produces over 1 million high-altitude pressure cookers a year, said Gao Jiuhe, a manager of the company.

In addition to high-altitude pressure cookers, the company also produces high-altitude teapots that allow residents to prepare a cup of butter tea in just 60 seconds. During a demonstration of the high-altitude teapot, participants were amazed at both the speed at which the butter tea was produced as well as its quality.

Photo shows multifunctional cookware specifically designed for high-altitude regions. (People's Daily Online/Li Haixia)

Xizang aims to further enhance the quality of life for people living in high-altitude regions by extending industrial chains, deepening industrial cooperation, and building a modern cookware sector characterized by distinct features, advanced technologies and prominent brands.

