History of Xizang being integral part of China since ancient times undeniable: Tibetologist

Xinhua) 09:44, July 14, 2024

BEIJING, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The historical fact that Xizang has been an integral part of China since ancient times is undeniable, according to an article written by Zhang Yun, a researcher with the institute of history studies at the China Tibetology Research Center, which was published on Saturday.

The Dalai clique separatist forces and certain anti-China politicians in the United States have been colluding with each other for a while, attempting to stir up trouble by attacking the historical fact that "Xizang has always been a part of China." However, it is difficult for them to succeed in the face of solid facts, the article reads.

The Tibetan ethnic group is a member of the Chinese nation. The history of the development, construction, and continuous progress of Xizang since ancient times is a part of Chinese history. Xizang has been a part of China since ancient times, which is an inevitable outcome of the historical practice where all ethnic groups in China have jointly developed a vast territory, jointly written a long history, jointly created a splendid culture, and jointly cultivated a great national spirit, the article says.

Since the Qin (221 BC-207 BC) and Han (202 BC-AD 220) dynasties, China has been a unified multi-ethnic country. The Chinese people firmly oppose a separatist historical view that features the denial and division of Chinese history, as well as any attempt to sever the intrinsic connection among the various ethnic groups in China.

In 1247, Xizang was officially incorporated into the centralized administration of the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368). For over 700 years since then, the central government has consistently exercised effective administration over the Xizang region.

Since the Yuan Dynasty, the policies adopted by the central government in the successive dynasties have been aimed at maintaining the national unity and the local social stability of Xizang. These policies not only greatly developed the local religion in Xizang but also led to a continuous increase in its population and a relatively stable inheritance of the local language and culture in the region, the article says.

In contrast, the situation of Native Americans under the rule of the United States and Canada is completely different: before Christopher Columbus arrived in America, about 100 million Native Americans lived on the continent. Today, however, there are only about 1 million Native Americans in Canada and the United States combined, it says.

The article adds that the so-called "Tibetan issues" are a product of the colonial invasion and aggression of China's Xizang by imperialists, especially the British imperialist forces in modern times.

In order to implement the Cold War strategy, some U.S. politicians have betrayed their beliefs and abandoned their long-held view and position that Xizang is part of China, which reflects their capricious and profit-driven nature, it says.

Since the peaceful liberation of Xizang in 1951, the U.S. administration has been for a long time supporting the Dalai clique in its activities to split China and committed numerous crimes against the Chinese people on Xizang-related issues, Zhang says in the article.

To contain China's development, some anti-China politicians in the United States have constantly challenged China's bottom line on the sovereignty of Xizang in recent years. It is impossible for them to achieve their goal and distorting history can only bring disgrace to themselves, the article says.

