World's only giant panda triplets turn 10, setting two Guinness World Records

Giant panda Ku Ku, one of the world's only panda triplets, enjoys a special cake at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

The world's only surviving giant panda triplets, Meng Meng, Shuai Shuai, and Ku Ku, celebrated their 10th birthday on Monday. The triplets have earned two Guinness World Records titles - the "World's First Successfully Bred Giant Panda Triplets" and the "Longest-Lived Giant Panda Triplets".

Giant panda Meng Meng, the eldest of the world's only panda triplets, lives with her baby at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

Giant panda Shuai Shuai, one of the world's only panda triplets, plays at the Chimelong Safari Park in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, July 29, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)

