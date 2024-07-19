Panda cub's healthy growth celebrated in Guangzhou

08:32, July 19, 2024 By Qiu Quanlin ( Chinadaily.com.cn

A female panda cub born on June 18 in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, has grown from 178 grams since birth to 1230 grams as of Thursday, showing healthy conditions. (Photo by Zheng Erqi/chinadaily.com.cn)

A grand ceremony was held at a safari park in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on Thursday to celebrate the first month of a female panda cub born to Mengmeng, the eldest of the world's only giant panda triplets.

Mengmeng gave birth to the cub at the Guangzhou Chimelong Safari Park on June 18 after a 128-day pregnancy. According to the park's conservation team, the cub has grown from 178 grams to 1,230 grams as of Thursday, indicating healthy conditions.

The park held a traditional Cantonese ceremony by distributing red eggs to visitors as a symbol of celebration and good luck.

In Chinese folklore, red eggs are considered auspicious and symbolize blessings, happiness, and peace. They are often given during childbirth or after the baby's first month as a blessing from friends and family for a lifetime of peace, happiness, and prosperity.

The park will also organize a ceremony at the end of July to celebrate the 10th birthday of the giant panda triplets Mengmeng, Shuaishuai, and Kuku.

Zhang Ningxin contributed to this story.

