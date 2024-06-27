Guangzhou's Nansha International Cruise Homeport officially opens
A cruise ship sets sail from Guangzhou's Nansha International Cruise Homeport on June 25 with more than 600 domestic and foreign tourists aboard. (Drone photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The Blue Dream Melody cruise ship set sail for a five-day, four-night visa-free adventure to Vietnam's Ha Long Bay, marking the official opening of the much-anticipated port in Guangdong province.
Tourists head for Guangzhou's Nansha International Cruise Homeport on June 25. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
The staff tidy up the dining room on the cruise ship on June 25. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
Tourists go through the procedures before getting onboard the cruise ship on June 25. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Jimin)
