Port in Tianjin witnesses over 100,000 int'l cruise passenger trips in 2024

Xinhua) 08:19, May 16, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows the cruise ship Dream berthing at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

TIANJIN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- As the cruise ship Dream set sail on Wednesday, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has witnessed more than 100,000 international cruise passenger trips in 2024.

A staff member (R) of Tianjin International Cruise Home Port presents a souvenir to the home port's 100,000th international cruise passenger in 2024 (L) before the latter embarks on a cruise ship in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Passengers pass through the security check at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

Passengers line up for embarkation procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

