Port in Tianjin witnesses over 100,000 int'l cruise passenger trips in 2024
An aerial drone photo taken on May 15, 2024 shows the cruise ship Dream berthing at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
TIANJIN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- As the cruise ship Dream set sail on Wednesday, Tianjin International Cruise Home Port has witnessed more than 100,000 international cruise passenger trips in 2024.
A staff member (R) of Tianjin International Cruise Home Port presents a souvenir to the home port's 100,000th international cruise passenger in 2024 (L) before the latter embarks on a cruise ship in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Passengers pass through the security check at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Passengers line up for embarkation procedures at Tianjin International Cruise Home Port in north China's Tianjin Municipality, May 15, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)
Photos
