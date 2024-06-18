UK students admire unique architecture of Guangzhou's Canton Tower

Two students, Yara Alamin and Matt Smith, from SOAS University of London, take photos with the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

Two students from the University of London's School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) expressed their admiration for the unique architecture of the Canton Tower during a recent visit to Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

"The shape (of the Canton Tower) is unique. It looks like an Olympic torch," said Yara Alamin, traveling with her classmate Matt Smith. The two students are visiting Guangzhou and Foshan in Guangdong to explore historic landmarks, traditional local culture, and delicious food.

Yara Alamin, a student from SOAS University of London, visits the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

The Canton Tower, standing 600 meters tall, is an iconic landmark located at the intersection of Guangzhou New City Central Axis and the Pearl River, directly facing Haixinsha Island and Zhujiang New Town.

The tower is a popular sightseeing attraction that offers a wide range of activities and amenities. Visitors can enjoy adventure experiences, diverse dining options, and unique venues for weddings and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events. The tower also features a 4D cinema, science and technology exhibits, educational programs, and shopping opportunities.

Renowned for its unique design and fancy appearance, this remarkable structure has earned the nickname "tiny waist" due to its distinctive shape.

The two students are visiting Guangdong under "Touching the Greater Bay Area"—the latest program co-launched by Guangdong Radio and Television and People’s Daily Online (UK), which has started filming. A total of 10 British university students will embark on a journey of discovery in the Greater Bay Area under this program.

This photo, taken on June 17, 2024, shows a view of the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

Matt Smith, a student from SOAS University of London, enjoys the view around the Canton Tower in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhao Tong)

