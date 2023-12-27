Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station starts operation

Xinhua) 10:52, December 27, 2023

The C1893 passenger train prepares to depart from the Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 26, 2023. Guangzhou Baiyun Railway Station, a "super station" covering an area about three times larger than that of Guangzhou South Railway Station, started operation on Tuesday. By connecting several trunk railway lines, the station promotes the traffic system of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

