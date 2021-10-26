Nanningbei Railway Station under construction in S China

Xinhua) 11:34, October 26, 2021

Workers are seen at the construction site of Nanningbei Railway Station in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 25, 2021. Construction is in full swing at the railway station as part of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway project. With a length of 482 km, the railway line will cut travel time from Nanning to Guiyang from over 10 hours to 2 and a half hours. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

