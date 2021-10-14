China-ASEAN forest expo to be held in Nanning

Xinhua) 09:41, October 14, 2021

An exhibitor from Nepal fixes a piece of furniture during the 18th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Sept. 11, 2021.(Xinhua/Ma Ning)

NANNING, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- The China-ASEAN Expo Forest and Wood Products Exhibition will take place from Nov. 5 to 8 in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the secretariat of the expo said Wednesday.

Covering 30,000 square meters, the exhibition will hold a series of professional forums and activities online and offline. It will focus on displaying high-quality commodities and advanced technologies in the forestry industry chain of China and ASEAN countries.

The exhibition will also promote the docking and procurement of equipment and products in the forestry industry between China and ASEAN.

The expo has been successfully held for ten years, with a cumulative exhibition area of about 277,000 square meters and attracting 2,370 domestic exhibitors and 721 exhibitors from ASEAN countries.

